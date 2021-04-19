 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2021 in Dothan, AL

{{featured_button_text}}

It will be a warm day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert