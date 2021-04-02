Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2021 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dothan's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day…
For the drive home in Dothan: Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 43F…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
The Dothan area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43…
The Dothan area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Expect periods of s…
Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: A shower is possible early. Cloudy. Low 51F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Dothan will see warm temperatures thi…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Don…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low.…
Dothan's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It …