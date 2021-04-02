 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.

