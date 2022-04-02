 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

