Dothan will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2023 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tens of thousands lost power because of the sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions …
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Meteorologists are warning of a series of severe storms that could rip across America's Midwest and South over the next couple of weeks, with …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 63-degree low is …
Dothan will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…