Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Dothan will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.

