Dothan will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2022 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Dothan: Cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll …
Dothan folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Most likely, the area will see …
This evening in Dothan: Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Temper…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low n…
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an u…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine…
Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Today's c…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic dr…
This evening in Dothan: A few clouds from time to time. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the …