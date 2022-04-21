Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2022 in Dothan, AL
