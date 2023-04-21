The Dothan area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2023 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We…
Dothan will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
It will be a warm day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clou…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…