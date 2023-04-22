Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2023 in Dothan, AL
