Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

