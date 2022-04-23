Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2022 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Dothan: Cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.…
This evening in Dothan: Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Temper…
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an u…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. …
Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Today's c…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Mostly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a sizzling…
Dothan will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic dr…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Dothan. It looks…