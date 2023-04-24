Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2023 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
The Dothan area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in th…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
As winter approached, few anticipated what was about to hit California. Mired in a serious drought, the state was suddenly battered by an onsl…