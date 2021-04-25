Dothan will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2021 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Dothan. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are e…
This evening in Dothan: A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast …
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Dothan…
Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expe…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting . We'll see a low temperature of degrees today. Winds should be …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will see…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Mostly clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Dothan folks will see warm temperatures tomorro…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Dotha…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then becoming mainly clear overnight. A few storms may be …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…