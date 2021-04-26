The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2021 in Dothan, AL
