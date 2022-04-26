Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2022 in Dothan, AL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. There is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.