Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

