Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 91% chance of rain. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.