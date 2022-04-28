Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
