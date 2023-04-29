Dothan will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2023 in Dothan, AL
