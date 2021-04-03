Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.