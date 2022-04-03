Dothan will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2022 in Dothan, AL
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
Weather watches and warnings are issued for a wide variety of hazardous weather, including tornadoes, hurricanes, severe thunderstorms and flooding.
