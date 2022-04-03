Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Dothan will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.