Dothan folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2023 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tens of thousands lost power because of the sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions …
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Meteorologists are warning of a series of severe storms that could rip across America's Midwest and South over the next couple of weeks, with …
Dothan will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. We…
Dothan will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…