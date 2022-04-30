Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. There is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.