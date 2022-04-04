The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2022 in Dothan, AL
Dothan will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…