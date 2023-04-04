Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2023 in Dothan, AL
