Dothan will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2021 in Dothan, AL
