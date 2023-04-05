Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2023 in Dothan, AL
