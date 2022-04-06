The Dothan area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2022 in Dothan, AL
