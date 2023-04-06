Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from WED 10:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2023 in Dothan, AL
