The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2022 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
The Dothan area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thun…
For the drive home in Dothan: Mostly clear skies early. Increasing clouds with thunderstorms developing later at night. Low around 60F. Winds …
Dothan's evening forecast: Clear. Low 52F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Dothan. It should reach a pleasant 78…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees…
Dothan will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: A mostly clear sky. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect …
If fossil fuel burning stopped, research suggests air temperatures could level off sooner than expected. But that doesn’t mean the damage stops.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to …