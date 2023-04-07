Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2023 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tens of thousands lost power because of the sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions …
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Dothan will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. We…
The United States is Earth's punching bag for nasty weather. The nation's weather chief and other experts say the U.S. gets hit by stronger, c…
Dothan folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degree…