Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Dothan could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.