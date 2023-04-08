Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 97% chance of rain. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2023 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dothan will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. We…
Tens of thousands lost power because of the sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions …
The United States is Earth's punching bag for nasty weather. The nation's weather chief and other experts say the U.S. gets hit by stronger, c…
Dothan folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degree…
Meteorologists are warning of a series of severe storms that could rip across America's Midwest and South over the next couple of weeks, with …