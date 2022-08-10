 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 10, 2022 in Dothan, AL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Today's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

