Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2022 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looki…
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Today's f…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. We…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degre…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecas…
This evening in Dothan: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Ch…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 thoug…
For the drive home in Dothan: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the …
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead…