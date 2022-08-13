The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2022 in Dothan, AL
