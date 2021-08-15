The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. There is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2021 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfec…
For the drive home in Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, D…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of …
Dothan's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Dothan folks should be prepared for hi…
For the drive home in Dothan: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a ve…