Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from SUN 7:00 PM CDT until TUE 1:00 PM CDT.