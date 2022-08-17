Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 100. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 56% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2022 in Dothan, AL
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
