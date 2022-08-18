Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2022 in Dothan, AL

The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Today's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.