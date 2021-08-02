The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 101. A 72-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 88% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 2, 2021 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dothan's evening forecast: Variable clouds with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 76F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 3…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a …
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perf…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 98. Today has the makings of a…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a…
This evening in Dothan: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 74F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can exp…
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though …
This evening in Dothan: Mostly clear skies. Low 76F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures.…
This evening in Dothan: Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. Low around 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low around 75F. Winds light and variable…