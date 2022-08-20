The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 96. A 73-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2022 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. …
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it wi…
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Today's …
This evening in Dothan: Mostly clear skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a very hot day tomorr…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and var…
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. How likely is…
Dothan's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variabl…