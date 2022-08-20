Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2022 in Dothan, AL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 96. A 73-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.