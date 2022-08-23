Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 23, 2022 in Dothan, AL
