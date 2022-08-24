 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 24, 2022 in Dothan, AL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

