Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2022 in Dothan, AL
