Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2021 in Dothan, AL

The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.