Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 29, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast.