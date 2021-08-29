Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 29, 2021 in Dothan, AL
