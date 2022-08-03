The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2022 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though …
For the drive home in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomo…
A NOAA analysis shows a steady increase in the average number of heat waves per year, with about two in the 1960s and six per year in the 2010s.
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect …
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfec…
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
Dothan's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a very hot day tom…
For the drive home in Dothan: A few clouds from time to time. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a s…