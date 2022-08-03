 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2022 in Dothan, AL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

