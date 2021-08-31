Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 93% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2021 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees today. Don…
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. Don't go …
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. The a…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though …
This evening in Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Dothan folks…
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 71F. Winds light and v…
This evening in Dothan: Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 74F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Su…
For the drive home in Dothan: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the …