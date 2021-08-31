Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 93% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.