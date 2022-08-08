The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Today's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2022 in Dothan, AL
