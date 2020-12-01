 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2020 in Dothan, AL

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2020 in Dothan, AL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Dothan area. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from 10PM CST MON until 8AM CST TUE. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

La Nina will worsen hurricanes and fires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert