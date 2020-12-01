Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2020 in Dothan, AL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Dothan area. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from 10PM CST MON until 8AM CST TUE. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.